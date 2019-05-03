FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

King Street from the San Sebastian Bridge to Charlotte Street

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for drainage pipe cleaning.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 from State Road 16 to north of Collier Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for equipment placement and material removal.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Binninger Drive to St. Augustine Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction of a new turn lane.

U.S. 1 from Arapaho Avenue to Old Dixie Highway

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a new access/driveway.

U.S. 1 from Calle Madrid to Old Moultrie Road

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for median work.

U.S. 1 South from Wildwood Drive to Shores Boulevard

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.