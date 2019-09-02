Certain traffic signals being placed in flash mode

Starting at noon today, Monday September 2nd, Historic City News readers will encounter traffic signals at the following locations that the City of St Augustine has placed on “flash mode”.

Motorists are reminded to treat any intersection where traffic lights are in flash mode, or are not functioning, as a 4-way stop.

· King and Cordova Streets

· King Street at M. L. King Boulevard

· King Street at Riberia Street

· Anastasia Boulevard at Matanzas Avenue

· Cuna Street at Avenida Menendez pedestrian crossing

· Fort Alley pedestrian crossing

Then, starting on Tuesday morning, September 3, traffic signals at three additional intersections will be placed on flash mode.

· Bridge of Lions at Avenida Menendez

· San Marco Avenue at Castillo Drive

· US-1 at West Castillo Drive

The action is being taken so that electronic equipment operating the lights might be removed thus avoiding damage from flooding and allowing faster restoration following the storm.