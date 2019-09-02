County participating in the evacuation of Zone A and B

St. Johns County spokesman Michael Ryan informed Historic City News reporters that, due to potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian, the County Fairgrounds is now open for RV and boat storage. This service is free for county residents and visitors until seven-days after the evacuation order has been lifted.

Those wishing to utilize the Fairgrounds can check-in from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. through Tuesday, September 3rd. Space is limited and no reservations will be accepted. Public restrooms and showers will be available for use; however, no RV hookups are available.

Residents with questions regarding Hurricane Dorian are encouraged to call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904.824.5550.

Storm Surge Watch issued for St. Johns County:

The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch for St. Johns County on Monday, September 2 in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds and means hurricane conditions in relation to wind, rain, and surf are possible within the watch area.

A storm surge watch indicates a possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline, In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning and High Surf Advisory for St. Johns County’s beaches and the St. Johns River. Inland flooding, tidal flooding, and extremely dangerous rip currents are expected to impact the County’s coastline and areas along the St. Johns River. Additionally, the surf is expected to increase 7-10 feet on Monday and 10-20 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to avoid the beaches until Hurricane Dorian passes the area.

“In the coastal counties, the facilities either have confirmed generator availability or that they plan to evacuate,” DeSantis said Monday morning. “Since (then), not every one of them has continued to give us updates.”

To facility managers, he said, “If you have a generator and something’s wrong with the generator, you need to tell us.”

As of early Monday, Dorian “continues to have devastating impacts on Grand Bahama Island,” according to Windy.com, and was about 40 miles east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, and roughly 115 miles east of West Palm Beach. Maximum sustained winds were 165 mph, and storm’s overall movement had slowed to 1 mph.

“Please listen to the instructions (from authorities),” DeSantis added. “Heed the instructions and do what you need to do to keep you and your family safe.”

St. Johns County Government Offices Closed through September 4th

With the exception of emergency service employees responding to Hurricane Dorian, all offices and departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Clerk of Courts Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the County Courthouse will be closed through Wednesday, September 4.

Operational decisions beyond Wednesday will be determined based on weather conditions.