Chamber Economic Development Breakfast April 26

Jason Barrett, CEO, Flagler Health+, will provide the keynote speech with a focus on changing health care at the Chamber Economic Development Breakfast on Friday, April 26 at 8:00 a.m. at Shell Hall inside the World Golf Hall of Fame at the World Golf Village.

The leadership and board of Flagler Hospital, now known as Flagler Health+, are proud of the clinical care that their organization had been providing since 1880. They recognized that their mission needed to expand to encompass all aspects of well-being.

“Flagler Health+ is a true healthcare partner. I am looking forward to hearing Jason’s remarks—healthy residents and employees are critical to continue the positive economic development of our county,” Chamber President / CEO Isabelle Renault said. “I am particularly thankful of the focus that Jason has given to the importance of mental health, especially in our youth.”

Embracing change could be the motto of the day in the health care field these days. Jason Barrett will discuss these changes beginning with his firm’s decision to become Flagler Health+. This expanded mission and its expansion into other areas of St. Johns County will be discussed by Barrett.

To register for the EDC Quarterly Breakfast, visit their website here and go to the calendar of events. Admission cost is $40 for St. Johns County Chamber members at an Economic Development Council level of membership and $65 for non-Economic Development Council members. Non-chamber members may call Erin Johnson, Sales and Marketing Manager at 904-829-5681 in order to register.

Jason Barrett serves as President & CEO of Flagler Health +, which was named one of America’s Best 100 Hospitals by Healthgrades in 2018. Since joining Flagler Hospital as Vice President of Operations in 2003, Mr. Barrett has served in a number of executive roles, including Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Integration Officer and Chief Operating Officer. His work in the areas of clinical integration, efficiency and quality improvement have been nationally recognized. Today, Mr. Barrett leads the organization’s efforts to build healthier communities with an emphasis on ensuring the physical, emotional and economic health of area residents and businesses.

Previously, Mr. Barrett served in various leadership capacities at UF Health Jacksonville. He holds a Master of Science in Systems and Engineering Management from Texas Tech University and both a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Health Science, Health Administration from the University of North Florida. Mr. Barrett is also very active in the community, having served as the Chairman of the St. Johns County Economic Development Council, a board member of the St. Johns County Education Foundation, a mentor in the Take Stock in Children Program and a Board Member of the St. Johns County Planning and Zoning Agency. He is currently an active member of the First Coast Health Care Executives Group and the American College of Health Care Executives. Mr. Barrett is passionate about the growing prevalence of mental illness and substance abuse among young people in America and serves in a number of capacities related to addressing these issues, including as a board member of Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida.

Flagler Health + is a total care enterprise aimed at advancing the physical, social and economic health of Northeast Florida communities. From serving as the lead agency for St. Johns County’s Continuum of Care with an aim to end homelessness, to bringing a new concept in health villages throughout the region, Flagler Health+ is your caring partner throughout the journey of life.

Flagler Health+ is an extension of Flagler Hospital, which as a 130 year legacy of caring for the community. The 335-bed hospital has been among America’s 100 Best hospitals of nearly 4,500 nationwide. Flagler Hospital has also earned the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission for primary stroke care centers, national accreditation for its total hip and total knee replacement programs, accreditation from the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, Center of Excellence designation for its bariatric surgery center, and ANCC Magnet status for nursing excellence. Learn more at www.flaglerhealth.org.