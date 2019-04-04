Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun retires with more than 36-years of military service

Historic City News readers are invited to attend Florida National Guard change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding this Saturday morning when Maj. Gen. James Eifert will assume command from Maj. Gen. Michael Calhoun.

The morning events will also include a Formation of the Command, Presentation of Honors, and Inspection of Troops. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to officiate the Change of Command ceremony between Calhoun and Eifert.

The colors representing nearly 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen of the Florida National Guard and Department of Military Affairs will be passed from Maj. Gen. Calhoun to Maj. Gen. Eifert as he assumes command.

The event will also serve as a retirement ceremony for Maj. Gen. Calhoun, who will retire after more than 36-years of military service; including four years as the Adjutant General of Florida and Commander of the Florida National Guard. The Commander is based at the State Headquarters in St Augustine.

If you are planning to attend, the ceremony begins at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center located at 5629 SR-16 in Starke. Heavier than normal traffic is anticipated due to the opening of the Clay County Fair, so please plan accordingly for delays.