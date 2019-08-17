Charter schools benefit financially from Hutson’s proposed workforce training bill

The office of Florida Senator Travis Hutson reported to Historic City News last week the introduction of SB-130, which would cede job-growth grant fund money to “certain” charter schools. His proposed legislation focuses on workforce training. Funds would only be available to charter schools that offer the Career and Technical Education pathway.

Governor Ron DeSantis has already signaled that he is all-in on charter schools. Hutson’s bill contemplates increasing those school’s role in workforce training.

Many Florida employers find that there often aren’t enough skilled workers to fill the available jobs. Career technical education (CTE) charter schools could emerge, as Tallahassee seeks further guidance in aligning education to the needs of employers.

Workforce education will be of use as areas like St Johns County grow. Hutson wants to create feeder programs in educational institutions, including trade schools and colleges. In addition to the fields of construction and public safety, Hutson notes that Pedro Menendez High School in St Augustine offers a nursing program that allows students to work in the field once they graduate high school.

The Hutson proposal, which builds on reform and expansion of workforce training passed in 2019, would facilitate an option for earlier training in a charter setting.