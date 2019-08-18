No local violence reported during “National Days of Action Against White Supremacy”

Ladies Memorial Association, a Tampa-based group of volunteers interested in protecting veteran memorials in Florida (not affiliated with the local non-profit Ladies Memorial Association of St Augustine Inc) reported to Historic City News that last weekend was being promoted as the “National Days of Action Against White Supremacy”.

One warning and call-to-action cited at least 14 organizations that have joined together to hold marches, demonstrations and other activities on August 10th and 11th appearing in the extreme left-wing publication “Fighting Words”.

“We hold in our hearts the memory of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer and the dozens injured by the fascists in Charlottesville, Virginia; including Deandre Harris, a 20-year-old Black man, who was beaten with metal poles in a parking lot by a fascist gang, putting him in the hospital,” a “Fighting Words” staff member wrote of the planned activities. “While it was a Nazi thug who murdered Heather, it is the bigot-in-chief Donald Trump, an endorser of the very fine Nazi and Klan scum, who have enshrined their genocidal ideology as his national policy against the disabled, the LGBTQ+ community, and all people of color.”

The inflammatory rhetoric in the article, republished in “Struggle for Socialism”, indicated that last weekend’s events, marking the anniversary of 2018 occupation in Charlottesville where a confederate memorial was destroyed, gave rise to concerns for St Augustine’s own authentic 1879 cenotaph honoring the forty-six local soldiers who lost their lives during the American Civil War.

Historic City News chose not to publish this information last week to deprive racist zealots, like Ronald Rawls of Gainesville, the benefit of publicity prior to any expected violence. When groups like the Socialist Unity Party and Communist Workers League join forces with Fox ANTIFA, Workers World Party, and the Anti-Police Terror Project, there is cause for concern for the safety of our families and our property until the threat has passed.

Sponsoring and endorsing organizations announced actions in Detroit, Wisconsin and the Bay Area, with more in the works. They asked that organizations who agreed with their message to organize and publicize an activity within their community on those dates.

Of course, the counterdemonstration in Virginia against the so-called racist, fascist organizations, singled out the Charlottesville police and city officials that allowed the march of armed Nazi and Klan thugs to commit horrible violence against the anti-racist protesters and included a mission to Impeach President Trump for hate crimes.

Other participants included Michigan Emergency Committee Against War & Injustice (MECAWI), Moratorium NOW! Coalition, Wisconsin Bail Out The People Movement, Peoples Alliance–Bay Area, In Defense of Our Lives, Peoples Power Assembly, Youth Against War and Racism, Struggle–La Lucha for Socialism, Labor Against Racist Terror, Collective Brown Berets de la Bahia, and CODEPINK San Francisco.