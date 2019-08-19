Questions for Beach Town Hall must be sent by e-mail in advance

A Town Hall meeting will be held by St Augustine Beach Commissioner Dylan Rumrell on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at The Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. Interested Historic City News readers are encouraged to attend and participate.

St Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeff Prevatt, St. Augustine Beach Police Chief Robert Hardwick, St. Augustine Beach City Manager Max Royle, and St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Staff will be in attendance.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss Ordinances 19-03 and 19-04, paid parking, and the budget. Ordinance 19-03 prohibits the use, sale, and distribution of polystyrene containers (Styrofoam) and plastic straws by restaurants. Ordinance 19-04 prohibits the use, sale and distribution of single-use plastic bags by retail establishments. These ordinances will go into effect January 1, thus allowing for an implementation period.

Seating is limited and no outside seating is available. So, if you plan to attend, arrive early. Parking will be available on the north side of the building, located at 605 A1A Beach Boulevard, St Augustine Beach, FL 32080.

This meeting will be moderated by Communications and Events Coordinator Cindy Walker. Questions must be sent to cwalker@cityofsab.org ahead of time.

The Town Hall is scheduled to take place from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the Flagler A conference room located on the north side of the building.