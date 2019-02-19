Circuit Judge Christopher Ferebee sworn-in on Friday

Historic City News readers are invited to the St Johns County Administration building located at 500 San Sebastian View in St Augustine at 4:00 p.m. on this Friday, February 22nd, when our new Circuit Judge, Christopher Ferebee, will be formally sworn into office.

Judge Ferebee was appointed to the circuit bench by then Governor Rick Scott in November. He previously was the managing assistant state attorney for the Seventh Circuit State Attorney in St Johns County.

During the investiture ceremony, the circuit court judges will be sitting “en banc”, meaning with the full court participating. This judicial proceeding will be attended by friends, family, interested members of the public, and the media.

Ferebee received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville. He currently presides in a unified family court division at the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, and resides with his family in Ponte Vedra Beach.