Electric feeder loop to be strengthened at the Beach

Cindy Walker, spokesman for the City of St Augustine Beach, reported to Historic City News that during the next 90-days, Florida Power and Light will be improving the feeder that extends along Pope Road over to SR-A1A Beach Boulevard.

FPL is predicting that although temporarily single-lane reductions may be needed during the length of the project, no road closures should be necessary.

As the upgrades continue, the service will move through the neighborhoods between Pope Road and 16th Street.

Walker explained that the scope of these improvements includes strengthening the electric poles while shortening the distance between them. This will strengthen the feeder loop resulting in fewer power outages and quicker restoration of electric power after storms.