Cocaine washed ashore on beach in the Hammock

On Friday evening November 15th, about 7:00 p.m. Flagler County deputy Dana Smith responded to the residence of an anonymous caller on Surfview Drive in the Hammock. The caller recovered a gym bag on the beach containing fifteen individually wrapped packages of a white substance which field-tested positive for cocaine.

Historic City News received the report today, together with a statement from Sheriff Rick Staly. Surrounding law enforcement agencies were notified of the narcotics so that they could check their beaches. A search of the Hammock beach was conducted, and no additional evidence was located.

“It is likely that these drugs just happened to wash up on our beach from the rough surf and wind we have had the last few days,” Staly said. “I’m thankful that the person who located the bag did the right thing and called us. These are dangerous narcotics and could be deadly in the wrong hands.”

The report revealed that thirteen of the bundles were “similar in size and weight”, two were significantly lighter and not as dense. Approximately half of the packages had some evidence of waterlog damage.

“The bag had clearly been in the ocean for some time,” Deputy Smith wrote in her report. “One of the kilo sized bricks was open and it exposed the block of white substance.”

The fifteen packages were turned over to evidence custodian Mark Judd, who secured them in the narcotics room. The caller wanted to remain anonymous as he is in fear of reprisal from the potential owner, and his identity has been purposely omitted from this report.

If you come across a suspicious package, call law enforcement immediately. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.00.