Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures November 16-22

Historic City News is informed weekly about road and lane closures in Northeast Florida from the District Two offices of the Florida Department of Transportation. Florida’s transportation system improvement needs exceed available funding, compelling news readers to keep watch over how our limited transportation resources are invested.

Northeast Florida is home to more than 1.9 million residents who depend on a well-maintained transportation system. Road repairs must be completed in the most strategic, effective and efficient manner possible. Travelers on the state highway system log more than 43.2 million miles daily.

Our area is served by two deep-water ports, three major railroad lines, and 144 public and private airports. Two major transit authorities, assisted by the Florida Department of Transportation, operate in District Two; spanning 18-counties covering nearly 12,000 square miles.

As you pass by construction involving road and lane closures, please be extra careful. Arrive Alive.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road 13 near Davis Pond Boulevard

Possible nighttime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt repairs.

State Road 13 near Greenbriar Road

Possible nighttime closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt repairs.

State Road 13 over Julington Creek

Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for street light foundation construction.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 at Cypress Lakes

Possible nighttime and daytime lane closures Monday through Friday for asphalt repairs.

State Road 207 at Vermont Boulevard

Possible nighttime and daytime lane closures Monday through Friday for asphalt repairs.

U.S. 1 North from County Road 210 to South Stratton Road

Daytime lane closures weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.