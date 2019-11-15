Saturday, November 23 is Light-Up! Night for the 26th annual Nights of Lights in St Augustine, with the lighting ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitutión. Historic City News readers and their families are encouraged to arrive early to get a good parking space and enjoy all of the evening’s activities.

Turning the switch that will light the city’s tree will be Paul K. Williamson who recently retired as the city’s Public Affairs Director after more than 19 years in the position. To turn the big switch to light the city, Mayor Upchurch has selected a former mayor who served the city nearly four decades ago, Ramelle Petroglou. Serving two terms, 1981-1982 and 1983-1985, Petroglou was the city’s 109th mayor and the first woman to serve in that position.

“This year I wanted to recognize two people who are outstanding representatives of the hundreds who do their job every day for the people of St. Augustine,” said Upchurch. “Whether in the role of an elected official such as Ramelle or a city employee such as Paul, these two are indicative of those who make a commitment to serve their community and then do so with sincerer and unwavering dedication.”