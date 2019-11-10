Community Redevelopment Agency accepting grant program applications

The City of St Augustine announced to local Historic City News reporters that an Institutional Rehabilitation Program has launched in Lincolnville, aimed at preserving the neighborhood’s history, heritage, and community character by providing funding for repair and rehabilitation of institutional properties.

The Institutional Rehabilitation Program is an initiative in the Lincolnville Community Redevelopment Area.

“Lincolnville is home to many historic churches and institutionally owned structures which could benefit from rehabilitation made possible through this funding opportunity,” a City spokesman said.

The CRA Redevelopment Plan Amendment, which was approved in June 2017, prioritized rehabilitation of these historic structures as part of its continuing initiatives.

The application deadline is Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Applications and information about the program are available online at www.CityStAugCRA.com or contact the CRA Administrator at (904) 825-1030.