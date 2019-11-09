Asphalt paving scheduled for St Augustine Uptown neighborhood

Historic City News was informed that beginning Wednesday, November 20 and continuing on weekdays through Tuesday, November 26, the city’s contractor, TB Landmark Construction, will resurface asphalt roadways in the Uptown neighborhood.

The limits of paving are between US-1 and San Marco Avenue on streets impacted by recent water main improvements.

Each street, scheduled for resurfacing one at a time, will be closed to traffic and parking the day before paving. Vehicles obstructing paving operations will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Roads affected by the resurfacing”

Grove Ave.

Rohde Ave.

Cincinnati Ave.

Loring St.

Hope St.

In addition to notifying the public through social media, flyers and hangtags will be distributed to homes and businesses along affected streets. A maintenance of traffic plan with road closure signs will be in effect to direct traffic around the project.

TB Landmark is responsible for the daily street paving schedule which is subject to change. The city appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation during this effort.