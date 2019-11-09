St Augustine Beach considers waste assessment and other issues

The City of St. Augustine Beach’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at Lakeside Veterans’ Memorial Sculpture Garden (2200 A1A South, St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080), behind the Beach Police Station. This event is open to the public and the public is invited to attend.

On November 6, 2019 the City of St Augustine Beach held the continuation of its regular commission meeting. Communications & Events Coordinator Cindy Walker reported to Historic City News on the evening’s business which included a non-ad valorem assessment on the collection of waste, e-scooters, and an events policy.

To begin, the Commission continued their discussion concerning the addition of a non-ad valorem assessment and how transient rentals and businesses would be assessed for the collection of solid waste and recycling. The proposed estimated cost to residents would be $230, including the $74 fee currently in effect, and would match St. Johns County’s proposed fee for unincorporated areas.

After discussion, the Commission requested staff to gather more information, specifically about how the City of St. Augustine manages trash collection. This item will be brought for discussion and a public hearing at the December 2nd Commission Meeting.

City Commissioners reviewed and rejected a draft ordinance that would allow, yet regulate, e-scooters and other mobility devices within the city limits. The Commission directed that an ordinance banning dock-less e-scooters and other mobility devices be drafted and presented at the December 2nd Commission Meeting. This ordinance, like the City of St. Augustine, will keep the City’s streets, sidewalks, and rights-of-way compliant with ADA and other federal and state regulations.

Cindy Walker presented a draft policy for events held in St. Augustine Beach that would allow for the City to be compensated for associated costs (like trash services, staff time, etc.) for an event held in City limits. This policy also sets allowed dates, routes, and other requirements for events held in St. Augustine Beach. After discussion, the Commission requested this policy be revised and presented at a future Commission Meeting. “