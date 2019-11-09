Resident alleges Beach Mayor not paying trash collection fee

A relentless resident of the City of St Augustine Beach, Tom Reynolds, has been on the warpath about an ordinance that assesses property owners $74 for trash collection at certain properties within the city limits.

Now, he has produced a copy of the tax bill for Mayor Undine George’s duplex located in the City, half of which is a residential rental. Apparently, the tax bill does not show where the Mayor was taxed for the non-ad valorem assessment.

Reynolds provided Historic City News with a copy of another property tax bill which does show the $74 annual trash pickup fee.

Reynolds, who is an on-again off-again candidate for sheriff, has made his complaint to chief of police Robert Hardwick, alleging that what the mayor has done is criminal. He also notified State Attorney RJ Larizza, Sheriff David Shoar, and FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

In addition to Historic City News, Reynolds copied his complaint and allegations to the St Augustine Record, and Folio Weekly.