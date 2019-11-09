Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park extended public access schedule

After considerable pushback from northeast St Johns County residents and beachgoers, on plans announced last week to close the Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park every weekday for construction and maintenance, the Board of County Commissioners amended the dune reconstruction schedule.

Historic City News has received official confirmation that the schedule has been amended to allow additional public access.

Both the park and parking lot will now be open to the public four days a week and will be closed for construction activity only three days a week. Construction activity on the beach north of the park will continue while the park and parking lot are open.

Between November 2019 – February 2020, public access at Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park will be open each Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. From Tuesday through Thursday construction will be underway and the area will be closed to the public.

A media relations spokesman for St Johns County Administration reported, “This amended schedule prioritizes public safety, while allowing the dune reconstruction project to proceed as expeditiously as possible.”