City Commission meeting set for Tuesday, November 12

Historic City News readers interested in the St Augustine City Commission meeting, which would normally be on the second Monday of the month, will want to attend or tune-in on Tuesday, November 12 instead. Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Monday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day

The Tuesday meeting of the St. Augustine City Commission begins at 5:00 p.m. in The Alcazar Room in City Hall, located at 75 King Street.

View the agenda online at http://citystaug.com/609/Agendas-Minutes