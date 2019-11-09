Police certificate revocations reported in St Johns County

Analysts with USA Today compiled a list of more than 30,000 cases of police de-certifications, including 33 from St Augustine, St Augustine Beach, and St Johns County. In Florida, de-certification occurs when the 19-member Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission issues a Final Order in the case.

Of the 8,347 cases resulting in revocation of the officer’s certification in the State of Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol reported 119 revocations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported 16.

The Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is responsible for creating entry-level curricula and certification testing for criminal justice officers in Florida, establishing minimum standards for employment and certification, and revoking the certification of officers who fail to maintain these minimum standards of conduct.

The following list is taken from our area and includes:

OFFICER, DEPARTMENT, YEAR

Robert A Caldarelli, St. Augustine Beach Police, 1990

John J Flannagan, St. Augustine Beach Police, 2005

Jeffery Lee Wallace, St. Augustine Beach Police, 2008

Larry R Carter, St. Augustine Police, 1983

Larry J Derosia, St. Augustine Police, 1993

David E Leveck, St. Augustine Police, 1995

John W English, St. Augustine Police, 1995

Kurt R Ng Saye, St. Augustine Police, 2003

Patrick L McGuire, St. Augustine Police, 2006

Elliott M Vandyke, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1991

David A McNally, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1992

Darlene M Adleburg, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993

Gloria B Eubanks, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993

Humberto Ortiz, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993

John R Silas, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993

Cheryl A Timmons, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1997

Carl E Bradley, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1999

Lisa S Lawrence, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2000

Carol J Cooley, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2004

Christopher Kriesen, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2004

Kyle L Stewart, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2004

Oscar Mariano, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2005

Angelo Giuseppe Pucinischi, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2010

Chadwick S Anderson, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2010

William P Secure, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2010

Paul M Robinson, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2011

Joseph L Anderson, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012

Mark F. Schack, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012

Michael J Peck, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012

Randy W Capo, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012

Roger W Colee, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012

Burton G Bonjour, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2013

Bryan S Seay, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2014