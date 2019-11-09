Police certificate revocations reported in St Johns County

Analysts with USA Today compiled a list of more than 30,000 cases of police de-certifications, including 33 from St Augustine, St Augustine Beach, and St Johns County. In Florida, de-certification occurs when the 19-member Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission issues a Final Order in the case.
Of the 8,347 cases resulting in revocation of the officer’s certification in the State of Florida, the Florida Highway Patrol reported 119 revocations and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported 16.
The Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is responsible for creating entry-level curricula and certification testing for criminal justice officers in Florida, establishing minimum standards for employment and certification, and revoking the certification of officers who fail to maintain these minimum standards of conduct.
The following list is taken from our area and includes:
OFFICER, DEPARTMENT, YEAR
- Robert A Caldarelli, St. Augustine Beach Police, 1990
- John J Flannagan, St. Augustine Beach Police, 2005
- Jeffery Lee Wallace, St. Augustine Beach Police, 2008
- Larry R Carter, St. Augustine Police, 1983
- Larry J Derosia, St. Augustine Police, 1993
- David E Leveck, St. Augustine Police, 1995
- John W English, St. Augustine Police, 1995
- Kurt R Ng Saye, St. Augustine Police, 2003
- Patrick L McGuire, St. Augustine Police, 2006
- Elliott M Vandyke, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1991
- David A McNally, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1992
- Darlene M Adleburg, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993
- Gloria B Eubanks, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993
- Humberto Ortiz, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993
- John R Silas, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1993
- Cheryl A Timmons, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1997
- Carl E Bradley, St. Johns County Sheriff, 1999
- Lisa S Lawrence, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2000
- Carol J Cooley, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2004
- Christopher Kriesen, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2004
- Kyle L Stewart, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2004
- Oscar Mariano, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2005
- Angelo Giuseppe Pucinischi, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2010
- Chadwick S Anderson, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2010
- William P Secure, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2010
- Paul M Robinson, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2011
- Joseph L Anderson, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012
- Mark F. Schack, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012
- Michael J Peck, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012
- Randy W Capo, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012
- Roger W Colee, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2012
- Burton G Bonjour, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2013
- Bryan S Seay, St. Johns County Sheriff, 2014
