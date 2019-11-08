Northeast Florida Road and Lane Closures November 8-15, 2019

Historic City News is informed weekly about road and lane closures in Northeast Florida from the District Two offices of the Florida Department of Transportation. Florida’s transportation system improvement needs exceed available funding, compelling news readers to keep watch over how our limited transportation resources are invested.

Northeast Florida is home to more than 1.9 million residents who depend on a well-maintained transportation system. Road repairs must be completed in the most strategic, effective and efficient manner possible. Travelers on the state highway system log more than 43.2 million miles daily.

Our area is served by two deep-water ports, three major railroad lines, and 144 public and private airports. Two major transit authorities, assisted by the Florida Department of Transportation, operate in District Two; spanning 18-counties covering nearly 12,000 square miles.

As you pass by construction involving road and lane closures, please be extra careful. Arrive Alive.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A from Broken Pottery Road to Guana River Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road A1A North at Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for box culvert cleaning.

State Road 13 near Davis Pond Boulevard

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt repairs.

State Road 13 near Greenbriar Road

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt repairs.

State Road 13 from Trout Creek Bridge to State Road 16

Daytime lane closures Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

State Road 16 from Collins Road to U.S. 1 (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for street light foundation construction.

State Road 206 at the Crescent Beach Bridge (430449-2-52-01)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for bridge repairs.

State Road 207 at Cypress Lakes

Possible nighttime and daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday for asphalt repairs.

State Road 207 at Vermont Boulevard

Possible nighttime and daytime lane closures Tuesday through Friday for asphalt repairs.

U.S. 1 over Moses Creek

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 from State Road 206 to the Flagler County line (437617-1)

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for removal of the top layer of asphalt and resurfacing and drainage work.

U.S. 1 from Dismukes Street to West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Daytime lane closures Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.