Man arrested for molesting 11-year-old child of deceased girlfriend

On July 2, 2019 the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to investigate the complaint of an 11-year-old girl who claimed that for over a year, she had been inappropriately touched by 53-year-old Phillip Frederick Martin, who was the former boyfriend of the child’s now deceased mother.

Further investigation revealed that Martin was allowed to continue to visit the child after the mother’s passing. They discovered that, during these visits, when the victim’s grandparents left the room, the abuse would occur.

Yesterday, on Thursday, November 7, a warrant was signed for Martin’s arrest. Deputies immediately responded to his residence and took him into custody without further incident just after 12:00 noon.

“I am very proud of our team for getting this pervert off of the streets and behind bars before he could hurt this child any further,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It is sad that he would take advantage of this child knowing that her mother had recently passed, then traumatize her again.”

According to the incident report obtained by Historic City News, on July 29th, detectives met with Martin at his home located at 95 Wedgewood Lane in Palm Coast to hear his side of the story. During questioning, Martin admitted to inappropriately touching and groping the child. The reason he gave for his behavior was that he found the minor child “attractive” and that he “derived gratification” from the illegal acts.

The victim also stated that when she would try to pull away from Martin during times of unwanted touching, he would pull her back and restrain her.

“The damage that Martin has done to this girl can never be undone,” Staly added. “I hope he spends the rest of his life in jail, where he belongs.”

Phillip Martin was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12-years-old and he will be held without bond on that charge.