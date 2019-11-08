City water treatment process has resumed

Telling Historic City News reporters that the process is “standard operating practice”, on Thursday November 7, 2019, the City of St Augustine Water Treatment Plant operators resumed the process of feeding ammonia and reversion to chloramine disinfection.

The water was adjusted on October 17 and the levels continued for 21 days.

Chlorine and ammonia are used in the water treatment process to maintain disinfection of the water. Adjustment of the chlorine and ammonia levels for pipeline maintenance purposes is a standard operating practice recommended by the American Water Works Association.

“During this adjustment period city utility customers may notice a slight change in the taste of their water, and detect a slight odor,” a city spokesman said. “The quality of the water is not affected”.