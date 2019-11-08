St. Augustine Nights of Lights Extended and Free Shuttle Added

St. Augustine’s annual Nights of Lights celebration features millions of white lights outlining the trees and architecture of the city. One of Florida’s most popular holiday events, this brilliant showcase in America’s oldest city will take place November 23, 2019 through February 2, 2020 and will set the stage for many exciting events taking place this holiday season.

Historic City News readers will enjoy these and many other special events taking place on Florida’s Historic Coast during Nights of Lights.

November 23 Light-Up! Night

This ceremony marks the beginning of the Nights of Lights. The festivities include a musical performance by Showtime USA at St. Augustine’s City Hall, followed by a concert from the All Star Orchestra at the Plaza de la Constitución Gazebo, where the lighting ceremony will take place.

December 4 Luminary Night

The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum hosts this free evening of lights, music, and cheer. Lanterns decorate the Museum grounds, while holiday performances fill the night.

December 7 St. Augustine Christmas Parade

This display of floats, bands, cars, horses, and Santa will travel downtown from the Mission Nombre de Dios.

December 14 Holiday Regatta of Lights

The Victory III invites visitors to brighten up the waters as part of its holiday boat parade.

December 14 Castillo Holiday Open House

Lit by lantern light, the Castillo de San Marcos offers an opportunity to interact with over 300 years of living history, complete with reenactors and cannon firings.

December 31 Beach Blast Off

Celebrate the new year with fireworks and family activities at St. Johns County Ocean Pier Park.

Free Nights of Lights Park and Ride Shuttle returns for Light-Up Night offering transportation into the heart of downtown within easy walking distance to heart of the historic city during one of the busiest times of the year.

Free Nights of Lights Park & Ride Shuttles are available from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, November 23; Friday, November 29; Saturday, November 30 and every Saturday in December.

Detailed information about Light-Up! Night shuttle is available online at CityStAug.com/LightUpNight

The shuttle is made possible by the City of St. Augustine with the cooperation of St. Johns County and funding support from the St. Johns County Tourist Development Council. The special island shuttle on Light-Up! Night is made possible with the support of Historic Tours of America and Ripley’s Red Train Tours.