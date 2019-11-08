St Johns County Veterans Day Hours

All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, library branches, the Pet Center, the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, and the Property Appraiser’s Office will be closed Monday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day. All offices will resume standard business hours on Tuesday, November 12.

Garbage, recycling, and yard debris collection schedules will not be delayed. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will remain open during standard business hours.

Offices of the City of St Augustine will also be closed Monday, returning Tuesday.