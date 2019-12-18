Comprehensive Plan Amendment 2019-01 in Oxford Estates

The St Johns County Planning and Zoning Department reported to Historic City News that an applicant-sponsored community meeting is being held to allow the public an opportunity to learn about and participate in the planning for a project proposed for the northwest sector of St Johns County.

A Comprehensive Plan Amendment is being considered that will allow 31 additional homes to be constructed in the existing Oxford Estates subdivision, located off Longleaf Pine Parkway, 2,000-feet north of Roberts Road.

The project is being identified as “Oxford Estates East (Future Phase)” and is located at the end of Old Hale Way within the Oxford Estates Community. A Preapplication was filed (PreAPP 2018-02).

The public meeting will be held on January 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at 725 Flora Branch Boulevard in St Johns.

Persons needing a special accommodation to participate in the proceedings should contact the applicant’s representative, Hawley Smith (904) 268-9990.