Public Notice of Pollution – St Johns County

Pursuant to Section 403.077, F.S., the Florida Department of Environmental Protection informed local Historic City News reporters that they have received the following Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable release that occurred within St Johns County.

St Johns County Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge completed his initial report of the incident on Wednesday, December 18th. The incident, Santorini Court, State Watch Office Case Number: 20197052, reportedly began at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and continued for about 30-minutes, until about 3:10 p.m.

“A contractor cracked a 4″ force main at 268 Santorini Court. A pit was dug and contained most of the spill until St Johns County crews arrived to repair the line. Approximately 500-gallons flowed into a storm drain and storm water pond in the subdivision,” Cubbedge said in his initial report.

St Johns County was the only county affected by the incident, the report notes said.

Lat: 29.793430953494283, Long: -81.32207179069447

“The pond was not discharging, and no surface waters were impacted. The area was sanitized, storm drain vacuumed, and warning signs were posted at the pond. Water quality monitoring has begun at the site as well,” Cubbedge concluded.

Added information on this incident may be available. The name of the incident is “Santorini Court” and the reporting agency is Anastasia Island Waste Water Treatment Facility, 860 W 16th St, St. Augustine, FL 32086.