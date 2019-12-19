Search warrant executed at Flagler Beach bingo parlor

A well-known area charitable organization, “Flagler Cats”, who operate a non-profit spay and neuter clinic and cat rescue in Bunnell, and its director, Mari Molina, find themselves on the horns of a dilemma this morning. In exchange for donations to her clinic, Molina allowed Flagler Beach “bingo” operator, Gregory Irwin, to conduct fundraising in the name of the charity.

Historic City News was informed by Sheriff Rick Staly that, in cooperation with officers from the Flagler Beach Police Department, a search warrant was obtained and executed against “Flagler Cats Bingo” located at 2515 Moody Boulevard in Flagler Beach, where detectives seized approximately 48 individual electronic gambling machines. Various computers, documents and approximately $5,700 in cash was taken that is believed to have been used in an illegal gambling organization.

“The State of Florida has specific guidelines for bingo; however, during undercover operations, it was discovered that bingo was never played at the bingo parlor and players were solely engaged in the use of the electronic gaming machines,” Staly told local reporters. “The investigation revealed that the business, Flagler Cats Bingo, was operating multiple gaming machines that were accepting cash from players. Those players would be paid cash for their winnings, 7-days-a-week.”

Staly says that Flagler Cats Bingo was nothing more than another “Internet Café” and its operators were in violation of Section 849.01 F.S., Keeping a Gambling House. The electronic gambling machines violate Section 849.15 F.S., Possession of Electronic Slot Machines, according to a sheriff’s office media relations spokesperson.

Irwin, who was at the scene, declined to provide details of the operation. He was released pending the outcome of a follow-up investigation. Several players were at the bingo parlor location during the execution of the search warrant. All were subsequently released. Molina, who was called to the location, stated that she was unaware of the illegal gambling machines and did not have any involvement in the gambling operation. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.