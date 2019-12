All departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, St. Johns County Administrative offices, St. Johns County libraries, the Pet Center, the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the Supervisor of Elections’ Office will be closed Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Historic City News was informed that all offices will resume standard business hours on Thursday, December 26. Garbage, recycling, and yard debris will not be collected on Wednesday, December 25, and the Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will be closed. Scale houses will resume standard business hours on Thursday, December 26.

Beginning December 26, collections will be delayed one day with all routes being completed by Saturday, December 28.

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed Monday through Wednesday, December 23 – 25, and on Wednesday, January 1, in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Yard waste collection on Wednesday, December 25 will be suspended. If yard waste is set curbside on Monday, December 23 or Tuesday, December 24 during regular scheduled solid waste pickup times, it will be collected.

All collections return to their normal schedule on Monday, December 30 and will include yard waste pickup on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

December 19, 2019 – All Council on Aging facilities will be closed Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, and Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in observance of the holidays.

River House, 179 Marine St., St. Augustine, will be closed from Saturday, December 21, 2019 until Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in observance of the holidays. River House will reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Council on Aging Paratransit Transportation services will be suspended on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in observance of the holidays.Sunshine Bus service will be suspended on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 and Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in observance of the holidays. For more information on Sunshine Bus services including holiday schedules, please call 904-209-3716, or visit www.sunshinebus.net.