Coquina land-grabbers face the community Thursday evening

Historic City News readers are encouraged to attend an on-site meeting on Thursday, May 16th from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., at 91 Coquina Avenue to discuss possible designs for the recently purchased Coquina Park property. City staff will be on hand to answer your questions and hear your ideas about the design and uses.

All St Augustine residents, guests, and the general public can attend and see first-hand what the City Manager, John Regan, and your elected city commissioners have created in the residential area of South Davis Shores; at the intersection of Coquina Avenue and Arricola Avenue.

Come early for a good parking spot, or, for those in the area who will be sharing this park with others around the city, be so kind as to walk or bike to the meeting to lessen the impact of traffic and parking on your neighbors.