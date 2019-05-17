FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Institute Street to Perpall Street

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for sidewalk repairs.

State Road A1A North from Guana River Road to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road A1A

Daytime lane closures with flaggers at 3154 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for setting of new FPL pole.

State Road 312 from Marina Cove Drive to Mizell Road

Daytime lane closures Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for replacement of FPL pole.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 from Arapaho Avenue to Old Dixie Highway

Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a new access/driveway.

U.S. 1 at Racetrack Road

Lane shift in place Sunday through Saturday for water main work.

U.S. 1 south of Racetrack Road

Daytime lane closures Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 1 North from Rambla Street to Lewis Speedway Road

Daytime lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for shoulder repairs.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Sunday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for work related to the intersection project.