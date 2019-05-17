St Johns Cultural Council executive director announces retirement

Barbara McNees, President of the Board of the Cultural Council, informed local Historic City News reporters today that Andrew Witt, executive director of the St Johns Cultural Council, announced to the Board of Directors that he intends to retire at the end of December 2019. Witt joined the Cultural Council in October 2011.

The mission of the council is to promote St. Johns County as a premiere arts destination where the lives of both residents and visitors are enriched through arts and culture. The St. Johns Cultural Council was established 20 years ago and provides support for youth arts programs, artists and arts organizations, and professional development workshops as well as manages the Tourist Development Council’s Arts Culture and Heritage grants.

“During my work life, I’ve met wonderful artists, board, business and community members from all over the world who remain friends and colleagues,” Witt said in making his announcement. “The Cultural Council and St. Augustine occupy a very special place on that career path.”

The next Executive Director will be an important resource and leader to launch a revised strategic plan aimed at enhancing both the tourist development program and local arts and cultural services.

“The board of directors appreciates Andy’s commitment to the organization and the community,” McNees said. “A process has been put in place to review the organization’s mission and governance along with input from the arts, cultural, and heritage community, as we begin the search process for Mr. Witt’s successor. A complete Position Description and Requirements is available at: www.stjohnsculture.com“.

Sterling Search and Consulting from Jacksonville has been engaged to conduct a national search and coordinate the candidate application and screening process for the Search Committee and Board. All questions or expressions of interest should be directed to Sterling Search and Consulting: mike@sterlingsearchjax.com

Teresa Radzinski, Board member and Managing Director Private Client Advisor for Bank of America, will chair the Search Committee comprised of both board and community representatives. The Board’s intent is to have the next Executive Director on board in November.