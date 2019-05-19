City Commission holds Special Meeting to discuss short-term vacation rentals

Historic City News readers will have an opportunity to sound off about short-term vacation rentals inside the city limits of St Augustine on May 22, 2019 when the city commission convenes a special meeting this Wednesday.

This controversial subject has been the topic of discussion, not only in Tallahassee, but also in the corporate limits of both St Augustine and the City of St Augustine Beach. The three-hour meeting is scheduled to adjourn at noon; however, General Public Comments will be the first matter of business before commissioners are presented with an overview and hold their discussion.

Everything from bed tax collection to the dramatic increase in Air B&B rentals are on the table. If you expect the city commission to act on your concerns, whether it is the impact of short-term vacation rentals on your neighborhood’s quality of life, or, the loss of previously qualified rental properties from homestead exemption, this is the time to be heard.

If you plan to participate, the meeting will be starting at 9:00 a.m. in the Alcazar Room of City Hall; located at 75 King Street in St Augustine. Public comments are being held immediately after the roll call. Each speaker is allowed 3-minutes, so get there early if you intend to speak.