Convicted felon arrested and now faces nine new weapons charges

Just before midnight last night, May 18 at 11:45 p.m., 43-year-old James Robert Hancock, who reported his residence as 3091 Usina Road in St Augustine, was arrested and taken into custody by St Johns County sheriff’s deputies. He is being held without bond as of Sunday morning; facing 9-counts of possession of a weapon. Each count is a second-degree felony.

In addition to the weapons possession charges, Hancock also faces charges of one-count of carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony; one-count of violation of probation; and one-count of resisting an officer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

It is unlawful for any person to own or to have in his or her care, custody, possession, or control any firearm, ammunition, or electric weapon or device, or to carry a concealed weapon, including a tear gas gun or chemical weapon or device, if that person has been convicted of a felony in the courts of this state.

Hancock has a lengthy arrest history in St Johns County, according to records on file with the St Johns County Detention Facility and Clerk of Court. In addition to several traffic infractions that went to court, he previously was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug equipment, driving under the influence resulting in a collision with serious bodily injury, a criminal traffic case, and civil cases.