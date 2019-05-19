South Ponte Vedra and Vilano Beach Restoration projects meeting

A “Kickoff Meeting” has been scheduled to discuss the upcoming South Ponte Vedra and Vilano Beach restoration projects and Historic City News readers are invited to participate.

Representatives from St. Johns County and the Army Corps of Engineers will be available to provide details of the projects, answer questions from the community, and document resident’s feedback.

Director of St. Johns County’s Communications Division, Michael Ryan, confirmed that easement requests, Municipal Service Taxing Unit information, and new beach parking projects will all be discussed.

If you are planning to attend, St. Johns County is hosting the community meeting beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Visitor Center of the Guana Tolomato Matanzas Research Reserve, located at 505 Guana River Road in St Augustine.