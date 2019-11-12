Cost-share projects contribute to St Johns River health

Today, the St Johns River Water Management District Governing Board reported to Historic City News that they have approved contracts for two agricultural cost-share projects that will reduce water use by 1.41 million gallons-per-day and reduce nitrogen and phosphorus loading to the St Johns River in the Tri-County Agricultural Area of St Johns, Putnam, and Flagler counties.

Cost-share projects contribute to the improved health of the St Johns River through on-farm and regional water management projects and practices that reduce the movement of nutrients to the river, improve water conservation and result in more efficient farm management while maintaining the long-term viability of agriculture in the area.

“Many Florida growers share our goal of protecting the state’s natural resources for future generations, but they also have the added challenge of ensuring the sustainability of their operations,” said St Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “The continued commitment from these growers helps to protect the environment by cutting back on water use and reducing nutrient runoff from farming operations.”

One of the participants who will share in funds provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, is C.P. Wesley Smith of St Johns County. He will receive $222,734 for conversion from traditional seepage irrigation to sub-irrigation drain tile. Earlier sub-irrigation drains tile projects have resulted in an estimated 51% decrease in water use when compared to seepage irrigation, and a 31% decrease in total nitrogen load concentrations and a 43% decrease in total phosphorus load concentrations.

Marineland Aquaponics, in Putnam County, will receive $250,000 for the second phase of an aquaponics closed-circulation project. The two projects will reduce water use and are anticipated to reduce total nitrogen loading to the St Johns River by 32,642 pounds per year and total phosphorus loading by 4,671 pounds per year.

To date, 29 projects totaling over $4.2 million have been funded through this contract.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection entered into a contract with the St Johns River Water Management District to provide project management oversight for the expenditure of FDEP funds for agricultural cost-share projects within the Tri-County Agricultural Area. A fourth partner, the Natural Resource and Conservation Service also provides cost-share opportunities through federal grants. To date, more than 130 projects have received funding from the combined efforts of the four partners.