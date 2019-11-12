Human remains recovered from Intracoastal near Riverview Club

Historic City News is awaiting further details to be released after a body was reported adrift in the Intracoastal Waterway in the area of The Riverview Club in St Augustine Shores.

The remains, described as an unidentified black female in her late teens to late 20’s, was recovered from the river shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning by St Johns County Fire Rescue.

“At this time, we have received no reports of missing persons, or significant events in our area that assist in identifying this individual,” according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The District Medical Examiner is in the process of completing a postmortem examination to determine who the person is and the circumstances surrounding her discovery. Neither a cause nor manner of death has been released.

She is further identified as being about 5’7” tall and weighing about 140 lbs. She is reported to have a tattoo of a rose on her upper right thigh.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this person, the sheriff’s major crimes detectives need to hear from you. Please call 904.824.8304.