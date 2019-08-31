Courthouse closures reported

Here are the planned court closures reported to Historic City News as of midday Friday:

Broward County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.

Flagler County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.

Indian River County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.

Martin County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.

Okeechobee County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.

Palm Beach County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.

Putnam County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.

St. Johns County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.

St. Lucie County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.

Taylor County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.

Volusia County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.