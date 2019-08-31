Courthouse closures reported

Here are the planned court closures reported to Historic City News as of midday Friday:
Broward County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.
Flagler County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.
Indian River County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.
Martin County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.
Okeechobee County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.
Palm Beach County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.
Putnam County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.
St. Johns County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.
St. Lucie County: Courts will close at noon. Check the local website for more details.
Taylor County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.
Volusia County: Courts will close Sept. 3 and Sept. 4. Check the local website for more details.
