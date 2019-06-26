Criminal mischief crime spree on Anastasia Island when graffiti reported at 29 locations

St. Augustine Police Department Public Information Officer Cecilia Aiple reported several recent incidences of criminal mischief, including graffiti and physical damage to city-owned and private property. The Department is asking Historic City News readers to come forward with information that will help them identify the criminals responsible for this activity.

On June 24, 2019, at approximately 8:21 p.m., officers responded to the St Augustine Municipal Marina located at 111 Avenida Menendez to investigate criminal mischief at the men’s public restroom.

According to city marina staff, they discovered that a porcelain sink had been pulled off the wall, then broken into pieces. After checking local maintenance records, the staff was able to determine that the incident occurred sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on June 23rd.

Police are trying to determine if surveillance video for that range of time is available. There is no suspect information available currently; however, investigators are still working this incident as an active case.

Then, on June 25, 2019, at approximately 8:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of graffiti at several locations along Anastasia Boulevard in the Davis Shore area. While in route to meet with the complainant, officers discovered approximately twenty-nine (29) other locations with graffiti.

The graffiti characters, tags, and marks are all related to each other at each of the victim locations.

There is currently no suspect information available; however, police believe that because of the locations targeted, someone observed the perpetrators and will come forward to aid in the investigation of this needless crime.