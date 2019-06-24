Daniel Yordanov came to conquer America with his art

By: Historic City News photojournalist Raphael Cosme

On a tour to promote his art in the United States, the famous plastic artist, Daniel Yordanov, arrived in Saint Augustine, with a unique style applying the mixed technique on the canvas. Yordanov has titled it “El Murmullo de Las Piedras” where with a majesty of the brush he manages to move the great works of the classic and the gothic of the place where for thousands of years they sleep until he manages to take them, highlighted on a canvas, to any part of the world.

In it, he spreads with great professionalism and realism, the historical semblance of Spain. It was that virtue that the artist Yordanov shared with a group of community leaders from St. Augustine during the event “One on One with Daniel Yordanov”. The event was held at the Casa Maya Restaurant in the historic center of Saint Augustine and attended by delegates from cultural organizations in St Johns and Duval counties.

“It is an honor for me to be here in this beautiful city of Saint Augustine to bring the two cultures closer,” Yordanov told me. “In some way, at least, that is my intention. I want to shorten those distances and remember our roots. I believe the one who has the courage to look backward also knows how to look towards the future.”

During the presentation, Yordanov highlighted the works “Capricho I and II” that represent a window of the Pimentel Palace in Valladolid; where after the birth of King Felipe II, was seen for the first time by the people. Also from this window, the large adventures of the Spanish explorers in the New World was announced. It was precisely those works with which the “One on One with Daniel Yordanov” event was inaugurated.

“I was born in Bulgaria in Eastern Europe. From a very young age, after finishing my studies at the Bella Artes school, I crossed all of Europe learning about the cultures of classical art,” Yordanov said. “I got much deeper into Spanish culture and was attracted by these great painters like Velazquez and Goya. When I decided to stay permanently in Spain, it was then that I met my wife Pilar in Valladolid. I grew my family with the birth of my two children Boris and Olympia.”

During his first meeting with community leaders dedicated to the promotion of the heritage in the City of Saint Augustine, Yordanov managed to convey his great talent in a world of very exclusive visual and plastic art that is only beginning to be known.

“So, my interest brought me to these lands as the feat of Juan Ponce de León. It is unprecedented to find the American continent and leave as many things of the Spanish language, culture, and customs,” said Yordanov during my interview. “That is why I bring the project that I have been growing for the people of St. Augustine — not for my own concerns, but the concerns of many people. It is a project with characteristics, applied for the first time. Using elements of architectural, sculptural, and these large stone books; removed from their place of origin and moved to the canvas so that they can travel and see more people. That is why I am here in St. Augustine so that you can also know more works and bring you closer in a way that has never been done before.”

The works of Yordanov have been exhibited in important galleries and museums of Spain; most recently at the Pimentel Palace in Valladolid. Among the works that have enjoyed the most box office success are “El Milagro”, “El Capricho I and ll”, “El Beso”, “Caballo”, “La Fraternidad”, “El Valor” and “Toro”.