Daytime single-leaf operations on the Bridge of Lions

Bianca Speights reported to Historic City News that starting today, and continuing through June 10th, channel restrictions will be enforced as part of the Bridge of Lions rehabilitation project on SR-A1A, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

The restrictions are in place for the safety of contractors who are engaged in cleaning and painting under the drawbridge.

The drawbridge operating schedule will be:

Daytime single leaf operations:

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Minimum two-hour notification for a full span

Nighttime double leaf operations as normal

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution as there will be floating equipment in the waterway.

The Bridge of Lions replacement project was completed in 2011. This project is necessary to promote the health of the structure. FDOT remains committed to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars and ensuring investments in infrastructure maximize the lifespan of existing structures.

Astron General Contracting Co. Inc began the $1.4 million cleaning and painting rehabilitation project in May 2018 and is estimated to complete the work by early 2019, weather and schedule permitting.