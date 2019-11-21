Developers sell Fish Island to State of Florida today

Today the State of Florida took possession of the 57-acre property referred to as Fish Island. The successful acquisition of this conservation land would not have been possible if not for the dedication and hard work of countless individual participants across the state as well as in the local community.

The city will have one year to complete an approved management plan that will outline the future improvements on the property over the next 10-years. The development of the management plan will include multiple public meetings for community input, according to city officials.

“The City of St. Augustine appreciates the tireless efforts of everyone involved, on every level of the process” a spokesman for the City announced to Historic City News this morning. “The people of St. Augustine who supported this project ultimately saved this land from development.”

The Trustees of the Internal Improvements Trust Fund of the State of Florida are expected to execute a lease with the City of St. Augustine soon. The City of St. Augustine will oversee the maintenance and management of the property; however, it will be several months before it opens to the public.

The plan will include management and protection of the natural and cultural resources of this passive recreational park, as well as a conceptual site-plan; depicting site improvements such as a small parking area, walking trails, and interpretive signage.

As part of preparing the passive recreational park for public use, there will be community clean-up days scheduled where the public will be invited to participate in removing any trash and debris; particularly, tidal trash washed in from the high tides of the Matanzas River.

Early next year, there will be an on-site community celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the park on Fish Island that will include guided walks on site.

Photo credit: Bruce Bates for Historic City News