Museum Store Sunday offers Lightner guests a unique shopping experience

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, for the third consecutive year, the Museum Store at Lightner Museum is thrilled to participate in Museum Store Sunday. This signature annual initiative is celebrated by more than 1,200 museum stores located in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 15 countries, on four continents worldwide.

The Lightner Museum Store is offering quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value. All purchases support the parent museums and cultural institutions.

“We are delighted to participate in Museum Store Sunday and offer a unique shopping experience with special events and promotions,” said Megan Mosley, Deputy Director. “This year, we are excited to showcase our broad assortments of unique, mission-related gifts and invite everyone to “Be A Patron” with every purchase from our museum store directly supporting the educational mission of the Lightner Museum.”

Susan Tudor, President of the MSA Board of Directors and Manager of Visitor Services and Store Buyer for the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens continued, “Consumers around the world can shop and give gifts with purpose from their local museum stores on Museum Store Sunday. “

Proceeds from these purchases help sustain the museums’ service to the public at the same time. Museum Store Sunday highlights the opportunity for the public to support their local businesses, give back to their community through the patronage of their local non-profit museums, find unique holiday gifts, and enjoy an entertaining and educational shopping experience at their favorite museums with family and friends, all at the same time.

Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day to Be a Patron – and shop conscientiously and support museum stores and their missions worldwide. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be a Patron of museums and museum stores all year round.

For more information on events and promotions during Museum Store Sunday at Lightner Museum please visit LightnerMuseum.org and follow us on Instagram at @lightner_museum, Twitter @Lightner_Museum, and Facebook at @LightnerMuseum.