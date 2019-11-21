Free Park-and-Ride shuttle returns for 26th Annual Nights of Lights

The City of St. Augustine kicks-off the 26th Annual Nights of Lights season on Saturday, November 23, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a Showtime USA dance troupe performance in front of City Hall, followed by the All Star Orchestra in the Gazebo at the Plaza de la Constitución at 5:30 p.m.

Historic City News readers will want to be around the Plaza de la Constitución promptly at 6:30 p.m. for the lighting of the city’s holiday tree and canopy of live oaks.  The Nights of Lights continues through February 2, 2020.

Light-Up! Night / Saturday, November 23

  • 4:00pm       Showtime USA, Parque de Menendez, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St.
  • 5:30pm       All Star Orchestra, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución
  • 6:30pm       Lighting Ceremony, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

Lighting Honorees

  • The Tree:
  • Paul K. Williamson, retired City of St. Augustine Public Affairs Director
  • The City:
  • Former Mayor Ramelle Petroglou, 1981-1982 and 1983-1985

Road closures/restricted parking

  • Cathedral Place: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez
  • Parking prohibited all day; street closed to vehicles 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • King Street: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez
  • Parking prohibited all day; street closed as determined by police to ensure pedestrian safety

Free Park & Ride Shuttle

From: St. Johns Co. Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View
             North San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.
Anastasia Island (on Light-Up! Night ONLY)
To: St. Augustine Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.

When: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

  • Light-Up! Night – Saturday, November 23
  • Friday & Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend, November 29 & 30
  • Every Saturday in December   

From: Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South
St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South
To: East end of the Bridge of Lions

When: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

  • Light-Up! Night ONLY- Saturday, November 23

