Free Park-and-Ride shuttle returns for 26th Annual Nights of Lights

The City of St. Augustine kicks-off the 26th Annual Nights of Lights season on Saturday, November 23, beginning at 4:00 p.m. with a Showtime USA dance troupe performance in front of City Hall, followed by the All Star Orchestra in the Gazebo at the Plaza de la Constitución at 5:30 p.m.

Historic City News readers will want to be around the Plaza de la Constitución promptly at 6:30 p.m. for the lighting of the city’s holiday tree and canopy of live oaks. The Nights of Lights continues through February 2, 2020.

Light-Up! Night / Saturday, November 23

4:00pm Showtime USA, Parque de Menendez, St. Augustine City Hall, 75 King St.

5:30pm All Star Orchestra, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

6:30pm Lighting Ceremony, Gazebo, Plaza de la Constitución

Lighting Honorees

The Tree:

Paul K. Williamson, retired City of St. Augustine Public Affairs Director

The City:

Former Mayor Ramelle Petroglou, 1981-1982 and 1983-1985

Road closures/restricted parking

Cathedral Place: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez

Parking prohibited all day; street closed to vehicles 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

King Street: Cordova St. and Avenida Menendez

Parking prohibited all day; street closed as determined by police to ensure pedestrian safety

Free Park & Ride Shuttle

From: St. Johns Co. Health Department, 200 San Sebastian View

North San Marco Lot, 301 San Marco Ave.

Anastasia Island (on Light-Up! Night ONLY)

To: St. Augustine Visitor Information Center, 10 S. Castillo Dr.

When: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Light-Up! Night – Saturday, November 23

Friday & Saturday of Thanksgiving Weekend, November 29 & 30

Every Saturday in December

From: Anastasia Baptist Church, 1650 A1A South

St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A South

To: East end of the Bridge of Lions

When: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Light-Up! Night ONLY- Saturday, November 23