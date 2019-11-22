Nao Santa María scheduled to arrive today, November 22

The Nao Santa María, a 200-ton replica of the ship on which Christopher Columbus first traveled to North America, is visiting St Augustine this weekend. In case any Historic City News readers and their families would enjoy seeing this example of living history, you will find tickets available for sale dockside.

The vessel is scheduled to arrive in St. Augustine on Friday, November 22, during the evening high tide, between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. According to an announcement made by City Hall Thursday evening, the Nao Santa María will dock at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina and will be open for tours on Saturday and Sunday, before departing on Monday, November 25.

As one of the historic ships built and operated by the Nao Victoria Foundation, the Nao Santa Maria will be open for tours on Saturday, November 23, from 12:00 noon until 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday, November 24, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. The self-guided tour includes the ship’s four decks with panels relating the history of the ship and the experience of Spanish sailors 500-years ago.

The Nao Santa Maria will depart Monday, November 25, during the evening high tide, possibly around 7:00 p.m. The departure time is subject to change.

For complete information about the Nao Santa Maria, visit www.NaoSantaMaria.org