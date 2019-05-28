Drug trafficking charges follow execution of search warrant at local residence

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at 4675 Sixth Avenue last Wednesday May 22 at about 8:00 a.m.

Arrested was 39-year-old Theron Blackburn Moore, who was found to be willfully and unlawfully possessing a “trafficking amount” of crystal methamphetamine; approximately 28.1 grams weighed without packaging.

The methamphetamine was field tested using a #15 methamphetamine reagent kit.

The methamphetamine was in the defendant’s bedroom, in his safe, according to the arrest report obtained by Historic City News. Along with the methamphetamine, a digital scale, small plastic baggies used for packaging narcotics, and a funnel used for loading the baggies were in the safe in a black zipper bag.

Also found in that bag were more than seven Hydrocodone Bitartrate and Acetaminophen 5/325 mg pills (Schedule ll controlled substance), seven Lorazepam 1.0 mg pills (Schedule IV controlled substance), twelve Clonazepam 2.0 mg pills (Schedule IV controlled substance) and two Alprazolam .50 mg (Schedule IV controlled substance).

Identification of the pills was confirmed using drugs.com.

Moore is listed as the homeowner by the property appraiser’s office and he occupies the master bedroom alone. Mail with the defendant’s name was located on the floor next to the safe in the bedroom. This mail was photographed to be submitted into evidence. The evidence collected at the scene was packaged and submitted into the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office evidence section.

Moore was charged with trafficking crystal methamphetamine, possession of Schedule II-controlled substances with the intent to sell, 3 counts of possession of Schedule IV controlled substances with the intent to sell, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of trafficking narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On the evening of Friday, May 24, 2019, Honorable Judge Howard Maltz, reduced Moore’s bond from $113,000.00 to $68,000.00 and Moore was released at about 8:25 p.m. from the St Johns County Detention Facility.