Smitty’s Internet Café closed by police

On May 23, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Historic City News was notified that the St. Augustine Police Investigations Unit served a search warrant at Smitty’s Internet Cafe, located at 311 Anastasia Boulevard.

An investigation was prompted into the business, after multiple complaints of noise ordinance violations; disturbances and criminal activity were received.

The investigation found probable cause to obtain a search warrant of the business. The investigation revealed the operating activities inside the business are consistent with the operation of an illegal gambling establishment.

The business was closed, as a result, of the investigation. There were no physical arrests made at the scene at the time the warrant was served, however, additional charges are pending. The investigation is continuing.