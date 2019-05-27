FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Historic City News was notified by Florida Department of Transportation Public Information Officer, Allen Nelson, that traffic will be impacted at the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations where roadwork is being conducted.

Be alert to lane closures and temporary detours, as well as increased congestion in these areas. FDOT employees and contractors will be working on the roadways and need your full attention.

May Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

San Marco Avenue from Nelmar Avenue to Dufferin Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

State Road A1A North from Guana River Road to Mickler Road

Daytime lane closures with flaggers Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for tree trimming.

State Road 16 from Verona Way to County Road 16A and from Factory Outlets Drive to Outlet Mall Boulevard (437630-1-52-01)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for construction related to the lighting project.

U.S. 1 from West San Carlos Avenue to Dismukes Street (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.

U.S. 1 at Racetrack Road

Lane shift in place Sunday through Saturday for water main work.

West San Carlos Avenue (434556-1 & 210452-4)

Nighttime lane closures Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for work related to the intersection project.