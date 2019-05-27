Former county commissioner Ben Rich will be Tea Party guest speaker

You are patriotically invited to attend the open meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, May 28th at 6:30 p.m., at the Village Inn; located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Saint Augustine.

The guest speaker that night will be former St. Johns County Commissioner and Author, Ben Rich who retired from U.S. Customs Service in 1999 with approximately 30 years of service. His credentials include U.S. Navy (classified), U.S. Army Special Agent, Deputy U.S. Marshal, Special Agent, Instructor and service as a municipal police officer.

“Is it possible that the War on Drugs is a sham?,” Rich asks. “Is it possible that there is no war and that a group of rogue intelligence agency thugs really run the business to protect the foreign interests of the United States?”

Chairman Lance Thate invites all Historic City News readers to attend for what promises to be a very interesting and thought-provoking presentation. Question and answer session to follow.

There is no admission charge and you do not need to be a member of the Saint Augustine Tea Party to attend and participate. Visit their website for additional information: www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.org