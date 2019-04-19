Easter Parade is tomorrow morning Saturday April 20th

A reminder to Historic City News readers that the St. Augustine Easter Parade has moved from Easter Sunday. The Easter parade is tomorrow, Saturday 4/20/19 beginning at 9:00 a.m. and is expected to last to approximately 11:30 a.m.

This will necessitate road closures and detours. Please be patient and plan accordingly.

The parade commences from the vicinity of the Old Jail Museum, 167 San Marco Avenue and continues south on San Marco Avenue and South Castillo Drive – Avenida Menendez, east on Cathedral Place, then north on Cordova Street to Orange Street where it will disperse.

DETOURS AND CLOSURES:

The parade forms up on San Marco. San Marco south of San Carlos and north of West Castillo will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 8:00 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Use US-1 as an alternative.

The Bridge of Lions will remain open in both directions; however, westbound traffic will be diverted west onto King Street. King Street will be converted to two-way traffic.

Avenida Menéndez, Cathedral Place, Cordova, and Orange Street will be closed during the parade. Riberia between Orange Street and West Castillo will also be closed.

The parking garage will be open. You will be able to access the garage traveling eastbound on West Castillo while the parade is occurring. It is suggested that anyone who works in the interior of the downtown area, park in the parking garage or west of Cordova if you plan to arrive after the start of the parade.

Officers will be posted at the intersection of Valencia and Cordova and will allow access to Treasury Street via Valencia to gain access to the interior of downtown. When the beginning of the parade reaches Cordova, no more traffic will be allowed to cross Cordova from Valencia.

Ride the shuttle to the parade:

Since the Easter Parade is now on Saturday, those wanting to avoid seeking and paying for parking in the downtown area should take advantage of the city’s Spring Shuttle.

The shuttle begins at 8:00 a.m. from two locations north of downtown and offers free parking and transportation to the Visitor Information Center which is adjacent to the parade route.